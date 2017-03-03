- Play Rolls-Royce posts biggest loss after bribery charges and Brexit
- Play Leaked video shows Boston Dynamics new nightmare inducing wheeled robot
-
- Play New England Patriots win Super Bowl 51 with historic comeback
- Play Brit Awards 2017 predictions: David Bowie, Emeli Sande, Skepta to win big
- Play NFL fans gather ahead of Super Bowl 51 kick-off
- Play Can you predict profit warnings?
- Play Legendary Nokia 3310 makes a comeback
Bus driver stops to help save a womans life
Dayton, Ohio, police have thanked bus driver Damone “D” Hudson after he stopped his bus to help save the life of a woman on 16 February. Hudson was driving a bus full of passengers when he noticed a woman on the wrong side of the safety railings of the bridge above the Great Miami River. Stopping the bus, he talked to the woman until police arrived. He said: I wasn’t trying to be heroic, I just saw someone that looked like she was definitely in pain or trouble and I just wanted to make a connection.
Most popular