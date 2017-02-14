- Play Celebrities react to Donald Trumps ‘Muslim ban’
Bus bursts into flames on Japanese motorway
A bus burst into flames on the Sanyo Expressway in Hiroshima on 14 February. Local media reported that the bus en route from the Onomichi station to Hiroshima Bus Centre, caught fire near the Shiwa interchange with 16 people on board. No injuries were reported.
