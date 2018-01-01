Liverpool have been brimming with confidence in the Premier League with some good results under their belt. The Reds will be keen to start 2018 with a bang as they prepare to face Burnley at Turf Moor on Monday.

The Premier League fixtures in December and mostly around the festive seasons are busy, with teams having to play matches without much rest. Hence, one can expect rotation in the Liverpool team, who played against Leicester on Saturday.

Mohamed Salah, who has been Liverpool's star this season, picked up an injury in the last game, and he will not be risked. Besides Salah, other players might also be rested, opening doors for the likes of Oxlade-Chamberlain, Dominic Solanke. This could be a golden chance for Adam Lallana to start as well. The England international is gradually coming back to fitness after his injury.

Irrespective of which players Liverpool manager pick, Jurgen Klopp will field a strong side. The German has a good squad to choose from, so he can afford to rest players like Roberto Firmino. It is their high-pressing game and their counter attack, which has troubled teams and Liverpool would be eager to do the same against Burnley.

This Burnley team has already exceeded expectations with some solid performances. They currently lie in the seventh position in the league. Burnley last played Liverpool early in the season and managed to scrape a draw. Liverpool would be keen to take revenge for that result.

Burnley are aware of the tough proposition in Liverpool. The home team will sit deep and frustrate the life out of Liverpool and try the hit on the counter. This is a strategy, which has hurt Liverpool, and Burnley will be trying to achieve the same at Turf Moor.

Where to watch live

Burnley vs Liverpool is scheduled for 3 pm local time (8:30 pm IST). Here is the TV and live streaming options.

India: TV: Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1. Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: NO COVERAGE.

USA: TV: NBC Sports. Live Streaming: NBCSN Live.

Australia: TV: Optus Sports. Live Streaming: Optus Sport.

Middle East: TV: Bein Sports Arabia. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect