Burning Man is a festival or an annual gathering that takes place at the Black Rock City — a temporary city erected in the Black Rock Desert in Nevada. It has already started this year from August 27 and is to last till September 4.

Here's everything you need to know about the event:

The name of the event is taken from its culmination — the symbolic ritual of burning a large wooden effigy (the Man) — that traditionally take place on the Saturday evening of the festival.

The desert festival revolves mainly around 10 principles: community cooperation, participation, radical inclusion, immediacy, self-reliance and self-expression, gifting, participation, immediacy, civic responsibility, and leaving no trace.

The theme of this year is radical ritual. People from all over the world have come together to take part in various activities. While some like to greet the sunrise every day, some go on to make art installations. However, they need to ensure that they do not leave behind any trace of it — in deference to one of the main principles of the festival.

Burning Man in Nevada, Amerika is weer bezig. Tot en met maandag vieren zo'n 70.000 bezoekers feest in de woestijn. | Reuters A post shared by NOS op 3, nieuws om te delen (@nosop3) on Sep 1, 2017 at 2:31am PDT

The event is a celeb hotspot. Every year celebrities come and join rebellious souls at the venue. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, electric car pioneer Elon Musk, Google co-founder Larry Page and even Facebook founder Mark Zuckerburg have attended the festival.

From the archives: Burning Man, circa 1995. | #burningman #blackrockcity #brc A post shared by Burning Man (@burningman) on Jul 31, 2017 at 10:54pm PDT

For those who aren't aware of the venue of the festival, Black Rock Desert is really hot (like over 100 degrees). Not only that, it's very dry and windy, which means you'll be mostly covered by dust. However, tens of thousands of attendees every year gather there and swear that it's all worth it!

Another popular attraction that the participants get to experience is the Orgy Dome, which is run by a group called "And Then There's Only Love." It is an air-conditioned sex haven for couples staying there. They welcome everyone and it doesn't matters whether you are straight, gay, lesbian, bisexual, monogamous, or polyamorous. The website says: "We welcome the combination of love in all forms."

İ loved that ?? #burningman2017 #blackrockcity #burningman #festival #festivalfashion #edm #burnergirls #brc A post shared by Kaan Martinez ?????? (@kaan.martinez) on Sep 1, 2017 at 2:02am PDT