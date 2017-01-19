- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
Burning high-rise collapses killing at least 30 firefighters in Iran
A major commercial high-rise building in Tehran, Iran, collapsed on 19 January, reportedly killing at least 30 firefighters and injuring at least 38 other people. Fars news agency said 30 firefighters were killed at the Plasco building, after a severe fire engulfed it. According to reports, the building was used by garment manufacturers and businesses.
