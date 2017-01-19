Burning high-rise collapses killing at least 30 firefighters in Iran

  • January 19, 2017 16:01 IST
    By Storyful
Burning high-rise collapses killing at least 30 firefighters in Iran Close
A major commercial high-rise building in Tehran, Iran, collapsed on 19 January, reportedly killing at least 30 firefighters and injuring at least 38 other people. Fars news agency said 30 firefighters were killed at the Plasco building, after a severe fire engulfed it. According to reports, the building was used by garment manufacturers and businesses.
loading image
IBT TV
47 feared dead in Pakistan Airlines plane crash ATR-42
Most popular