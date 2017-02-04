Gwyneth Paltrow's blog Goop has often come under the scanner for the unusual and expensive lifestyle tips posted on it. And on Friday, an article on the website featured yet another bizarre advice – burn your bra to get over an ex.

The article is written by relationship expert Suzannah Galland and is entitled Getting Rid of Old Lovers – and Why It's Time to Toss Your Bras. According to her, "our underwear chronicles our lives" and when a relationship ends it's best to dispose off the "lacy leftovers." Galland has even given step-by-step instructions on how to go about destroying the undergarments.

1. Find a safe place where you can light a fire. (Why not invite a few close friends to join you, too?)

2. Before you start, you might want to write out a few words, or recite a prayer to help release and forgive.

3. Throw your needs-to-go lingerie into the fire one piece at a time.

4. Watch intently as the pieces burn. Know that your past is recycling into the ethers, liberating your future.

Galland believes that a fire ritual is the best way to release memories of past lovers. "Full-moon fire rituals are ancient practices for spiritual cleansing, representing a time to get rid of the old and celebrate what's next. They can help you release distrust, and in turn, open the space to invite new love into your life," she writes.

Netizens are having a field day with this unusual advice, with many pointing out that Paltrow's website is out of touch with problems faced by real people.

"I can't decide if Paltrow is saying crazy stuff to get publicity for her web site, or if she really has some mental problems," noted one reader. Another added: "This is idiotic! I have many nice bras that I paid a good bit for and have owned through a few breakups. They have nothing to do with my exes; they are my underwear that I bought!"