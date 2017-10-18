To be fit and healthy, doctors suggest keeping a check on our lifestyle and exercise regularly. It is more of a 'must' thing for people who are overweight as it can lead to a number of diseases and other health issues. However, it's a long process to shed fat and grow muscle.

To cut the process short and to help people who are not being able to workout due to health risks, a professor of biological studies, Ronald Evans from Salk Institute in San Diego, California, tried to find out a formula to burn fat and grow muscle with just one tablet.

Ronald Evans claims that he has already found it with the chemical PPARD which activates the genetic pathways in the body to increase the aerobic endurance of someone exercising.

He and his team with Salk Institute injected the chemical into sedentary mice to see if it actually helps in reducing the fat and increasing the muscle content in their body. It showed 70 percent decrease in fat and increase in muscle.

Previously, he experimented with GlaxoSmithKline Plc compound called GW501516, which vastly increased their fat burn and athletic performance, even with little exercise.

Evans' drug was released in 2007 but it was kept under wraps. He told Bloomberg that the drug was not available for human use because of its potential adverse effects. It showed that 'cancerous tumours' in the mice that took the drug.

However, athletes were caught using a similar drug in 2009, which forced the World Anti-Doping Agency to ban GW501516, which is known as Endurobol.

"For a lot of athletes, winning is more important than their intrinsic health or the risk they are taking," said Evans to Bloomberg.

Over the next decade, he tried to develop different forms of the drug to find a chemical formula that would alleviate the adverse effects of the pill such as cancer.

In his new drug, he uses chemical PPARD, which activates when someone is exercising; it helps in stimulating the effects of fat-burning in the body and does not activate markers associated with increasing the risk of cancer.

The new drug not only helped in fat-burning but also decreased the risk of hypoglycemia, which causes low glucose levels in the brain in the mice that took the drug.

The pharmaceutical companies have shown interest in testing the new drug on humans and if trials are approved, people will get a pill to burn fat without working out.