Two men have each received life sentences after they broke into a home in Halstead and tortured their elderly victims with boiling water. Video footage shows the moments Daniel Wallace and Kacey Adams were arrested at Heathrow Airport by Kent Police after returning from a shopping trip to Dubai.
Burglars who poured boiling water on elderly victims get life sentences
- April 4, 2017 15:28 IST
