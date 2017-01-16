Bungou Stray Dogs has come to a close and the finale title If I May Shed Away My Burden Now beautifully matched with this final episode. Akutagawa and Atsushi have found common ground to form a friendship.

Elsewhere, Kyouka has finally overcome the demons of her past and found a place to call home. The Moby Dick is restored back to its normal form. Most importantly Dazai finally acknowledges Akutagawa's strength and hard-work, which he deserves.

No matter what Akutagawa has done, all he ever wanted was for Dazai to approve of his actions and decisions and all his struggles have finally paid off.

The story ends on a happy note, with Kyouka's welcome celebration and Poe and Rampo's reconciliation. However, they've introduced a new character - Foyodor D ability - crime and punishment and practically ended the season on a cliffhanger.

As expected Akutagawa and Atsushi teams up and easily defeats Fitzgerald. But as they try to abort the Moby Dick from exploding, an external force disrupts their plan, setting the Moby Dick to descend and explode.

Kyouka sees this as a chance for redemption. She decides to give up her life and save Yokohama, a chance to atone for her sins. But it would seem this series does not wish to include death.

Kyouka's actions were always expected by Dazai and his team, turning it into an entrance exam, which she passes and she immediately becomes a part of the agency.

Dazai and The Guild's Black Lizard are seen conversing. They reveal that Akutagawa and Atsushi meeting on the Moby Dick was all their plan, expecting them to form a camaraderie so they can fight together for "the real disaster that's about to come."

All this suggests clearly that this story is definitely not over and we can expect a new season. And from the way things have turned out, it is highly possible that in the new season, The Agency and The Mafia will join hands to fight this new intimidating enemy.

For now, Bungou Stray Dogs is over. Let's all hope and wait for a new season to come and enthral us.