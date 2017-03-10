Bugatti Automobiles in association with Palmer Johnson Yachts launched limited edition Bugatti Niniette 66 sport yacht. The 66-foot-long luxury yacht made of carbon fibre is the first in a new series of yachts, starting from 50ft, up to 80ft.

Bugatti and Palmer Johnson Yachts joined forces in early 2015 well ahead of the Chiron's world premiere in March 2016. The Niniette 66 incorporates many aspects of the Bugatti's latest supercar especially exterior styling is reminiscent of the Chiron. The yacht features a spacious open deck with carbon fibre, leather and naturally blue morta oak wood as the main elements.

The lower part of the deck houses a combined Jacuzzi, sun pad and champagne bar in the middle, flanked by two social areas on the side. The fire pit centrally located between the Jacuzzi and the two forward seats is another major attraction.

Contrary to the common interior layout with several small cabins found, the Niniette 66 has a main room finished in polished metal, carbon, leather and marble for furniture and decoration. At the centre of the interior, a large Bugatti horseshoe overlooking the seating area is placed. Natural light streams in through the macaron-shaped window in the ceiling.

The master suite equipped with a luxurious double-bed. In typical Bugatti style, the yacht is offered with customisation options in terms of colours, materials and finishes for both exterior and interior.

The Chiron is the world's most powerful, fastest, most exclusive and luxurious production super sports car. Hence the yacht counterpart is also true to the fast numbers with top speed of 44 knots and with a shallow draft of 0.83 metres. Bugatti Niniette 66 is powered by fuel-efficient MAN V-8 engines, and featuring MJP waterjets. The yacht's slender monohull is stabilized by a sponson on each side, which dampens rolls at all speeds, confirming a luxurious experience for two guests and one crew member.