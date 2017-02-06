The BudweiserSuper Bowl LI commercial titled Born The Hard Way has courted controversy due to its theme. Several supporters of President Donald Trump have called to boycott Budweiser after it aired the commercial that tells the story of a German immigrant travelling to the US.

Also Read: From Logan, Pirates of the Caribbean to Transformers, here are all the trailers released during the Super Bowl LI (51) [VIDEOS]

The 60-second commercial tells the story of Anheuser-Busch's co-founder Adolphus Busch's journey from Germany to the US to fulfil his dream "to brew the King of Beers." The ad came just a week after Trump signed the executive order temporarily banning immigrants from the seven Muslim-majority countries.

The beer-makers clarified that the advertisement is not taking a dig at Trump, but his supporters still protested on social media. On Sunday, the hashtag #BoycottBudweiser became a trending topic with Trump supporters claiming the ad is taking a potshot at Trump.

"Anti Trump marketing is a bad move. Not cute @Budweiser #BoycottBudweiser SuperBowl ad," one user said.

"No thanks... it's time to #BoycottBudweiser. We don't need your beer, your opinions, and your illegal immigrants," a user tweeted.

"@Budweiser needs to stay out of politics. Don't you realise your customers mostly voted Trump? #boycottbudweiser," another user tweeted.

However, several of the social media users came in support of Budweiser and tweeted saying that they are proud of the commercial. Here is how twitterati reacted after #BoycottBudweiser started trending on Twitter.

"I don't always buy Budweiser, but when I do, Its to piss off Trump supporters. #BoycottBudweiser," a user said.

"Soon trump supporters will run out of food and drink options.May I suggest some Flint tap water?#BoycottBudweiser."

"I will proudly support any company that trump voters feel the need to boycott #Coke #boycottBudweiser #BoycottStarbucks."

"#BoycottBudweiser So if you boycott Budweiser because the founder is an immigrant shouldn't you boycott #trump his wife is an immigrant."

"Irony: Trump's father emigrated to US from Germany same decade as Adolphus Busch #BoycottBudweiser."