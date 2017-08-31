ZTE has just launched the scaled-down version of Nubia Z17 aka 'Nubia Z17 Lite' for budget-conscious consumers in China at 2,499 Yuan (approx. Rs. 24,700). The upcoming budget phone in the Nubia series is expected to start retailing on September 6 in Gold, Black and Blue variants.

Coming to its key specifications, the Z17 Lite sports a 5.5-inch full HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 SoC based octa-core processor and paired with Adreno 510 GPU. On the design front, the handset is on the thinner and lighter side measuring just 7.95mm in thickness and weighing barely 169 grams.

The budget smartphone will feature 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage without any microSD slot for expansion. It will draw its power from a non-removable 3200mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 3.0 (fast charging) technology.

The smartphone will come equipped with a fingerprint sensor on its back and run Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box. It is touted to feature the native Nubia 5.0 UI skin that brings all the goodies of Android to users.

Moving on to connectivity options, the smartphone brings 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and NFC.

On the camera front, the Nubia Z17 Lite features a 13MP dual rear camera setup powered by two Sony IMX258 sensors. The device also features a 16MP front-facing selfie camera with 80-degree wide-angle lens.