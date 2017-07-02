Budget variant of LG G6 aka ‘Q6’ leaks via FCC

LG is apparently working on a scaled-down aka budget variant of its flagship phone 'G6', which was formerly touted as LG G6 mini. In a fresh leak, prolific tipster Evan Blass has claimed that the alleged device will be officially called as 'Q6'.

This will be known as the LG Q6 (recently hit FCC under model number M700) -- also 18.5:9, but with a single 13MP camera & 3GB RAM. https://t.co/JdSJi8e4wL — Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 30, 2017

As evident in the recently leaked FCC document, the Q6 will carry the model number M700 with a screen smaller than the G6. To be precise, the Q6 will feature a 5.4in display with its screen-to-body ratio less than 80 percent and an aspect ratio of 18:5:9.

Among other key features, the Q6 is expected to ship with 3GB of RAM and a single 13MP rear camera, in contrast to the dual camera setup seen on the LG G6. There is no word on the make of the chipset that LG could be using for this handset.

Given the price constraint of a budget handset, it is almost certain that the company could opt for a mid-range chip for the Q6 instead of the top-end Snapdragon 821 SoC (System on Chip).

LG is yet to comment on the ensuing leaks and rumours surrounding the budget variant of its G6 smartphone.