Almost all the major mobile phone manufacturers, be it Samsung, Motorola (owned by Lenovo), or Xiaomi, are focusing on budget smartphones to tap on its growing demand in emerging economies. India being a price-sensitive market, has been bombarded with feature-rich devices at aggressive pricing, which means consumers have a long line of handsets to choose from.

There are dozens of budget smartphones, including Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Moto G5 Plus, Nokia 3, and Redmi 4 currently available for purchase in the Indian market but here are a few of them that we think are worth your money:

Also read: Moto G4 Plus available at lowest price ever: Where to buy and what it has in offer

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

The handset comes in three variants with the 2GB RAM+32GB ROM priced at Rs 9,999, the 3GB RAM+32GB storage model at Rs 10,999, and the 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant at Rs 12,999. However, the 2GB RAM+32GB ROM model is currently not available in India.

The Redmi Note 3 successor has a 5.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen screen with an impressive resolution of 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, an Android Marshmallow operating system, and a 4,100 mAh battery. In terms of camera, it has a 13 MP main camera with BSI CMOS sensor, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), dual-tone LED flash and 1.12µm pixel size, and a 5 MP front snapper with f/2.0 aperture, 85-degree wide angle view of field.

Moto G5 Plus

Priced at Rs 14,999 for the 3GB RAM+32GB ROM model and Rs 16,999 for the 4GB RAM+32GB storage variant (expandable by up to 256GB via microSD card), the device sports a 5.2-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (424 ppi pixel density), powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, and runs Android 7.0 Nougat operating system. It also has a 12 MP main camera with f/1.7 aperture, autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection and panorama, a 5 MP front-snapper with f/2.2 aperture, and a 3,000 mAh battery with fast battery charging technology.

Xiaomi Redmi 4

The handset is available in three variants -- 2GB RAM+16GB ROM model priced at Rs 6,999, 3GB RAM+32GB at Rs 8,999, and 4GB RAM+64GB ROM at Rs 10,999. Storage of all the variants is expandable by up to 128GB via microSD card. It sports a 5.0-inch display with 720x1,280 pixels (296 ppi pixel density) screen resolution, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor, and run Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow OS. It also features a 13 MP main camera with f/2.2 aperture, phase detection autofocus, LED flash, a 5 MP front-snapper with f/2.2 aperture, and a 4,100 mAh battery with fast charging technology.

Moto G4 Plus

The device is available in two variants, one with 2GB RAM+16GB ROM model priced at Rs 13,500, and the other with 3GB RAM+32GB ROM priced at Rs 14,990 (memory expandable up to 128GB via microSD card). However, the handset is currently available on discount on Amazon with the lower memory variant at Rs 10,499 and the 3GB RAM model at Rs 14,660.

The device features a 5.5-inch full HD IPS LCD screen with 1,920x1,080p (401 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 processor, an Android 7.0 Nougat operating system (upgraded from Android Marshmallow), and a 3,000 mAh battery with Turbocharger. In terms of camera, it has a 16 MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, OmniVision Pure Cel Plus sensor, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus) and dual-LED flash, and a 5 MP camera with wide-angle lens and f/2.2 aperture.

Lenovo K6 Note

It is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 32GB internal memory and 3GB RAM variant (64GB ROM+4GB RAM version yet to be launched), and sports a 5.5-inch full HD IPS LCD screen with 1,920x1,080p (401 ppi pixel density). Under the hood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS, a 16 MP camera with dual-LED flash and PDAF, an 8 MP camera with fixed focus, and a 4,000 mAh battery.

Moto G5

It is priced at Rs 11,999 for the 3GB RAM and 16GB internal memory variant (storage expandable up to 128GB via microSD card), and features a 5.0-inch full HD screen with 1,920x1,080p (441 ppi pixel density). Under the hood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 chipset, an Android 7.0 Nougat operating system, a 13 MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, LED flash, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), 8x zoom, a 5 MP front-snapper with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2,800 mAh battery with rapid charging technology.

Nokia 3

Priced at Rs 9,499, the handset has a 5.0-inch polarised HD display with 720x1,280 pixels (294 ppi pixel density) screen resolution and runs Android 7.0 Nougat operating system. Under the hood, it has a Mediatek MT6737 processor clocking at 1.3GHz, a 2GB RAM, a 16GB internal memory (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card), an 8 MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, autofocus, LED flash and 1.12 µm pixel size, an 8 MP front snapper with f/2.0 aperture and autofocus, and a 2,650 mAh battery.

Moto G4

The handset is priced at Rs 10,490 for the 16GB ROM variant and Rs 13,699 for the 32GB mode. It sports a 5.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen screen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density), powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 chipset and runs Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow (upgradable to 7.0 Nougat). It also features a 2GB RAM, 16/32GB internal storage expandable by up to 128GB via microSD card, a 13 MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, autofocus and dual-LED (dual tone) flash, a 5 MP front-snapper with f/2.2 aperture, and a 3,000mAh battery with Turbo charger.