Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced the Union Budget 2018-19 on Thursday.

The provisions of the Budget resulted in a hike in the prices of several products, while some others may actually become cheaper because of it.

Here is the list of items that got costlier

Automobiles

Cars and motorcycles

Truck and bus radial tyres

Electronics

Mobile phones

Smart watches, wristwatches, pocket watches, clocks

Video game consoles

LCD and LED TV panels

Eatables

Vegetables

Fruit juice

Edible and vegetable oils such as olive oil, groundnut oil

Jewellery

Silver

Gold

Diamonds

Coloured gemstones

Imitation jewellery

Fashion and toiletries

Silk fabrics

Footwear

Sunglasses

Perfumes and toilet waters

Sunscreen, suntan, manicure, pedicure preparations

Pre-shave, shaving or after-shave preparations

Deodorants, bath preparations, depilatories

Scent sprays and similar toilet sprays

Furnishings

Furniture

Mattresses

Lamps

Miscellaneous

Cigarette and lighters

Kites

Toys like tricycles, scooters, pedal cars, wheeled toys, dolls, carriages and puzzles

Articles and equipment for sports or outdoor games, swimming pools and paddling pools

Preparations for oral dental hygiene, denture fixative, pastes and powders, dental floss

However, here are the commodities that will become cheaper