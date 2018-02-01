Budget 2018
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced the Union Budget 2018-19 on Thursday.

The provisions of the Budget resulted in a hike in the prices of several products, while some others may actually become cheaper because of it.

Here is the list of items that got costlier

Automobiles

  • Cars and motorcycles
  • Truck and bus radial tyres

Electronics

  • Mobile phones
  • Smart watches, wristwatches, pocket watches, clocks
  • Video game consoles
  • LCD and LED TV panels

Eatables

  • Vegetables
  • Fruit juice
  • Edible and vegetable oils such as olive oil, groundnut oil

Jewellery

  • Silver
  • Gold
  • Diamonds
  • Coloured gemstones
  • Imitation jewellery

Fashion and toiletries

  • Silk fabrics
  • Footwear
  • Sunglasses
  • Perfumes and toilet waters
  • Sunscreen, suntan, manicure, pedicure preparations
  • Pre-shave, shaving or after-shave preparations
  • Deodorants, bath preparations, depilatories
  • Scent sprays and similar toilet sprays

Furnishings

  • Furniture
  • Mattresses
  • Lamps

Miscellaneous

  • Cigarette and lighters
  • Kites
  • Toys like tricycles, scooters, pedal cars, wheeled toys, dolls, carriages and puzzles
  • Articles and equipment for sports or outdoor games, swimming pools and paddling pools
  • Preparations for oral dental hygiene, denture fixative, pastes and powders, dental floss

However, here are the commodities that will become cheaper

  • Petrol
  • Diesel
  • Solar tempered glass
  • Raw materials, parts or accessories used in making cochlear implants
  • Select capital goods
  • Electronic and mechanical goods, such as ball screws and linear motion guides
  • Raw cashew nuts