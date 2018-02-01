Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced the Union Budget 2018-19 on Thursday.
The provisions of the Budget resulted in a hike in the prices of several products, while some others may actually become cheaper because of it.
Here is the list of items that got costlier
Automobiles
- Cars and motorcycles
- Truck and bus radial tyres
Electronics
- Mobile phones
- Smart watches, wristwatches, pocket watches, clocks
- Video game consoles
- LCD and LED TV panels
Eatables
- Vegetables
- Fruit juice
- Edible and vegetable oils such as olive oil, groundnut oil
Jewellery
- Silver
- Gold
- Diamonds
- Coloured gemstones
- Imitation jewellery
Fashion and toiletries
- Silk fabrics
- Footwear
- Sunglasses
- Perfumes and toilet waters
- Sunscreen, suntan, manicure, pedicure preparations
- Pre-shave, shaving or after-shave preparations
- Deodorants, bath preparations, depilatories
- Scent sprays and similar toilet sprays
Furnishings
- Furniture
- Mattresses
- Lamps
Miscellaneous
- Cigarette and lighters
- Kites
- Toys like tricycles, scooters, pedal cars, wheeled toys, dolls, carriages and puzzles
- Articles and equipment for sports or outdoor games, swimming pools and paddling pools
- Preparations for oral dental hygiene, denture fixative, pastes and powders, dental floss
However, here are the commodities that will become cheaper
- Petrol
- Diesel
- Solar tempered glass
- Raw materials, parts or accessories used in making cochlear implants
- Select capital goods
- Electronic and mechanical goods, such as ball screws and linear motion guides
- Raw cashew nuts