Social media users were quick to react as Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the last Union Budget of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government. The Budget 2018 is said to be farmer-friendly and business-friendly, but the salaried class people are not happy with it.
Praising Jaitley for the budget, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "I congratulate the finance minister for the decision regarding Minimum Support Price. I am sure it will help the farmers tremendously."
However, netizens were disappointed and took to Twitter to express displeasure over the budget.
Here are a few funny reactions to the Union Budget 2018:
The last line of this budget should be, 'Looking at the opposition Government has decided to make BURNOL free of cost'#Budget2018
Today Arun Jaitley will deliver the Railway Budget along with the #UnionBudget2018
So basically today Railway Minister Piyush Goyal will feel like how every director feels in an Aamir Khan movie...
According to Karni sena #Budget2018 distorts history..
Taimur unhappy with the budget so far #Budget2018
#Budget2018
Looks like the odd-numbered pages are in English, and the even-numbered in Hindi.
Din mein taare dikhana the saying exactly matches today's budget #UnionBudget2018 #budget2018
Middle class people trying to get something to cheer about in the budget!#Budget2018 pic.twitter.com/RJ8uu56mp6
*Meanwhile in parallel universe*
Opposition: Yeh Budget acha hai or Common man ke haq mai hai#Budget2018
#Budget2018
Pic 1 - During BUDGET jaitely and his team.
Pic 2 - recation by common man , students, farmers . pic.twitter.com/YSxwUiYb93
Series of Events ????#Budget2018 pic.twitter.com/u46l3Acwni
Bhakts looking at each other during the #Budget2018 pic.twitter.com/RGIFnerPgM
Common man to Arun Jaitley #Budget2018 pic.twitter.com/BXdMI1bdoZ
My reaction while I was watching the budget proceeding! #Budget2018 pic.twitter.com/lLgGsWIWNT
Q- What is your opinion about #Budget2018?
A-
?
pic.twitter.com/uGduESycPB
A BJP fan's verdict on #Budget2018 pic.twitter.com/hBtkUzl1CJ
The middle stump is middle class. #Budget2018 pic.twitter.com/vjhJ80ylRI
Salaried Middle class after #Budget2018 ? pic.twitter.com/X2QVdUSeFz
#Budget2018 @arunjaitley https://t.co/trAh2pUb17
Poem by @arunjaitley to salaried middle class:
Roses are red
Violets are blue
I have 5 fingers
Middle one's for you.#Budget2018 #replug
Middle Class: Sir, hamaare liye kuch...
Jaitley: pic.twitter.com/OCwG2152kz
Salaried class person checking #Budget2018 pic.twitter.com/kIddSgCSAK
Meanwhile Papu during Budget....#Budget2018 #BJP pic.twitter.com/LKwm6eLOMB
An honest tax-payer looking for benefits in the budget year after year #Budget2018 pic.twitter.com/BHVsUnVnAp
