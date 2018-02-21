Microsoft has raised the price of the company's latest gaming console, Xbox One X, in India. The decision comes after Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley increased the customs duty on imported gadgets from 10 percent to 20 percent in the 2018-19 Budget.

Soon after Jaitley's announcement, Apple had hiked the prices of iPhones and iPads, among its other products in the country.

Xbox One X had made its India debut with a launch price of Rs 44,990. Now, due to the customs duty hike, it will set you back by Rs 48,490.

Is Microsoft Xbox One X worth the price it commands?

Absolutely! Xbox One X is not only Microsoft's most powerful gaming console but also better compared to arch-rival Sony's PlayStation 4 Pro or any other brand in the market. The graphics engine, processor and high-resolution content streaming capabilities are of top-notch quality.

Let's dive into the Microsoft console and see what it offers. Xbox One X houses a powerful octa-core CPU, which can clock close to 2.3GHz speed and is backed by 6-teraflop Scorpio engine with 1172 MHz GPU having 40 Radeon compute cores.

It also boasts a massive 1 TB (1,024 GB) storage and 6.8GHz 12 GB GDDR5 RAM with 326 GB/s bandwidth, making it 40 percent more powerful than any other console in the market. The company has even incorporated vapour chamber for liquid cooling in Xbox One X, which is typically used in top-end PC graphics cards and server computers.

With such powerful hardware, Xbox One X owners will be able to play 4K resolution gaming at 60 frames per second (FPS).

Other stipulated features include 4K UHD Blu-ray player, built-in power supply, three USB 3.0 ports (one in the front and two in the back), and IR blaster. The company claims that it can be placed horizontally or vertically with an optional stand.

Xbox One X backward compatibility:

Thanks to the advanced processor, Xbox One X will be able to support all the existing Xbox One games, including Xbox Play Anywhere titles, and even the two-generation old Xbox 360 games and accessories. Xbox One X also promises that those games will load faster, and look and play better.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on Microsoft and Xbox products.