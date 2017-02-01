The annual exercise known as the Union Budget has always been a major source of opinion — on politics, business and other topics — before during and after its presentation. With the advent of social media, these opinions can now come as fast as they are formed.

Here is an effort by International Business Times, India, to collate these opinions and present them to our readers in real time:

People on Twitter are slamming Congress and its Lok Sabha leader Mallikarjun Kharge over demands that the Lok Sabha be adjourned and Budget postponed.

#Budget2017 khadge should not stand between the budget and the nation, this is hypocrisy. — Anupam Shrivastava (@MAXANUPAM51) February 1, 2017

Stupidity as usual by Congress! #Budget2017 — Gaurav R. Pradhan (@gauravprad) February 1, 2017

By delaying #Budget2017 congress proved they are never acting in national interest — kaushal vyas (@KAUSHALVYAS23) February 1, 2017

Levity seems to be a common refrain as the presentation of Budget 2017 starts.

Pic 1: How much Jaitley is gonna speak abt the #Budget2017

Pic 2: How much everyone is going to react #UnionBudget2017 pic.twitter.com/0oaH12H4N5 — Niraag® S ?? (@niraag69) February 1, 2017

Telangana to get 2kgs brown peda and 1kg white peda again.. #Budget2017 — Man of Justice (@SuperGops) February 1, 2017

We may see considerable growth in tweets and facebook posts #Budget2017 — Mohamed ismail (@I_am_ismail_) February 1, 2017

One of the first things about Budget 2017 — as February 1 dawned — was uncertainty, because sitting MP and former Union minister E Ahamed had died at 2.15 am on Wednesday. He had suffered a cardiac arrest in the Parliament House on Tuesday.

Breaking: question mark over budget after sitting MP E Ahmed passes away. LS speaker to take final decision — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) February 1, 2017

As it became clear that the government was going ahead with the Budget presentation, leaders from Opposition parties started protesting.

This was an inhuman act: Mallikarjun Kharge,Congress on allegations that #EAhamed 's death announcement was delayed — ANI (@ANI_news) February 1, 2017

Haan Parampara to yahi(house adjourned) rahi hai, lekin ye sarkar Parampara ka nirwahan nahi karti: Naresh Agarwaal,SP #EAhamed pic.twitter.com/GsQSbpztwl — ANI (@ANI_news) February 1, 2017