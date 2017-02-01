STOCK MARKETS LIVE UPDATES

The markets will commence trading before the Union Budget for 2017-18 (Budget 2017) is presented by finance minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday (February 1). We will be bringing you live updates on Sensex and Nifty and reactions on Twitter, besides views of analysts and experts.

7.10 am IST: US stock markets continue to give thumbs down to president Donald Trump's immigration policies and the H-1B visa shocker. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) closed 107 points down at 19,864 while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended with minor losses on Tuesday.

Proposals on personal income tax, capital gains, corporate tax rates, incentives to push digital drive, defence allocation, scrapping old vehicles and service tax will influence market movement. This will be the fourth budget by the Modi government and comes in the backdrop of assembly polls to five states.

Last year, the stock markets ended with losses after budget, while in 2015, the benchmark indices closed with gains.

Some of the stocks to watch out for in the context of Budget 2017, according to MOSL, are ITC, Hero MotoCorp, TVS Motor, M&M, Ashok Leyland, Bosch, HUL, Colgate, Dabur, Gruh Finance, Repco Home Finance, Bharat Electronics, L&T, Bharat Forge, Siemens India, ABB India, Crompton Greaves and KEC International, according to Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd.

On Tuesday, the stock markets reacted more to the shocker from the US on likely tightening of norms for H-1B visa holders (High-Skilled Integrity and Fairness Act of 2017), resulting in a crash in IT stocks, pulling the BSE IT index down 2.96 percent though the Sensex ended 0.70 percent lower at 27,655.

"With just a day ahead of the much awaited budget presentation, investors remained caution. IT stocks' extended drop following US immigration rules added to budget blues, while FOMC rate decision tomorrow ensured that investors remained risk averse through the day," Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services, said in a note.

Profit-booking also resulted in stocks taking a hit on the eve of Budget 2017, according to Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd.

"Traders were booking profit after a rally in the market of last few sessions and taking cautious approach ahead of tomorrow's Union Budget announcement. Moreover, weak global markets are also major concern and pulled down market," the brokerage said.

