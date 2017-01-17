The Supreme Court will be hearing on January 20 the plea for postponing the presentation of the Union Budget on February 1 till the state assembly elections are over. Presuming the apex court rejects the PIL filed by advocate Manohar Lal Sharma, February 1 could see a fine-balancing act by the Modi government in the wake of demonetisation, the upcoming state assembly elections and the expected tilt by PM Narendra Modi from bold economic reforms to populism.

Read: RBI governor Urjit Patel conveys subtle message to Modi Govt before Budget 2017

A BofA Merrill Lynch Global Research report released on Monday said that finance minister Arun Jaitley is positioned reasonably well to absorb the burden due to the implementation of the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC), thanks to the proceeds from the second amnesty scheme launched last year (Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, 2016) by the NDA government and fiscal dividend from the demonetisation drive.

The total outgo in a financial year as estimated by the CPC is about Rs 1,02,100 crore, of which the Centre had provided for Rs 70,000 crore in Budget 2016.

On the flip side, there is a possibility of the government relaxing the fiscal deficit for the financial year 2017-18 to 3.5 percent from the earlier targeted 3 percent.

The report also said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could lower repo rate from the current6.25 percent to 6 percent when it meets next month (February 7-8) and by another 50 basis points by September this year.

Here are the highlights of the BofA Merrill Lynch Global Research report written by Indranil Sen Gupta: