The National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog wants to tweak the 10 percent tax slab from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh. The Aayog prefers expansion of the tax base and have more people pay taxes rather than restrict the exemption limits.

However, the Business Standard reported that the Aayog was also in favour of keeping the income tax exemption intact at Rs 2.5 lakh, During the upcoming union budget, which will be presented on February 1, the Aayog has advocated job creation as its central theme.

During the first budget presentation in the financial year 2014-15, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley raised the income tax exemption limit to Rs 2.5 lakh from Rs 2 lakh. At present there are three tax slabs for one financial year.

Upto Rs 2.5 lakh Not taxed Rs 2.5 lakh-Rs 5 lakh 10% taxed Rs 5 lakh- Rs 10 lakh 20% taxed Rs 10 lakh onwards 30% taxed

Additionally, the Niti Aayog wanted the government to restrict the discretionary powers of the tax officials in its appraisal of the 12th five year plan (2012-13 to 2016-17). There was a need to spell out tax laws properly so that the future investors could assess their liabilities accordingly.

"China has firms such as Foxconn that employs 1.3 million workers and pays wages averaging $3 per hour..India cannot afford to miss out on good jobs that such firms promise," Business Standard added.

Earlier this week, the BJP government released the tax collection data for the April-December 2016 period. "The figures for direct tax collections up to December, 2016 show that net collections are at Rs. 5.53 lakh crore, which is 12.01% more than the net collections for the corresponding period last year. This collection is 65.3% of the total Budget Estimates of direct taxes for FY 2016-17," Ministry of Finance said in its statement.