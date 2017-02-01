ALLOCATIONS OF IMPORTANT MINISTRIES, SECTORS and VULNERABLE SECTIONS

(In Crores of Rupees)

Sl. No. Name of the Ministry BE 2016-2017 RE 2016-2017 BE 2017-2018

1 Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare 44485 48072 51026

2 Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region 2430 2524 2682

3 Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation 14010 16512 20011

4 Ministry of Health and Family Welfare 38206 39688 48853

5 Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation 5411 5285 6406

6 Ministry of Human Resource Development 72394 73599 79686

7 Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises 3465 5463 6482

8 Ministry of Minority Affairs 3827 3827 4195

9 Ministry of New and Renewable Energy 5036 4360 5473

10 Ministry of Railways 45000 46155 55000

11 Ministry of Road Transport and Highways 57976 52447 64900

12 Ministry of Rural Development 87765 97760 107758

13 Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship 1804 2173 3016

14 Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment 7350 7353 7763

15 Ministry of Tribal Affairs 4827 4827 5329

16 Ministry of Urban Development 24523 32550 34212

17 Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation 6201 4756 6887

18 Ministry of Women and Child Development 17408 17640 22095

ALLOCATION FOR WELFARE OF SC, ST, OTHER VULNERABLE GROUPS, WOMEN, CHILDREN AND NORTH-EASTERN REGION

Description of the Allocation BE2016-2017 RE 2016-2017 BE 2017-2018

I Allocation for the welfare of Scheduled Tribes across all ministries 24005 25602 31920

II Allocation for the welfare of Scheduled Castes across all ministries 38833 40920 52393

III Allocation for the Welfare of Other Vulnerable Groups 1873 1892 1976

IV Allocation for North-Eastern Region across all ministries 29125 32180 43245

V Allocation under various schemes for the welfare of women across all ministries 90770 96332 113327

VI Allocation under various schemes for the welfare of Children across all ministries 65758 66249 71305

Sector Totals

(In Crores of Rupees)

Sl No. Sectors BE 2016-2017 RE 2016-2017 BE 2017-2018

1 Agriculture and Allied sectors 48572 52821 58663

2 Rural Development 102543 114947 128560

3 Infrastructure 348952 358634 396135

3a of which Transport 216268 216903 241387

4 Social sectors 168100 176225 195473

4a Education and Health 112138 114806 130215

4b Social sectors with welfare orientation 55962 61419 65258

5 Employment Generation, Skill and Livelihood 12141 14870 17273