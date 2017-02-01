Here's a snapshot of the sector-wise allocation in Budget 2017-2018 tabled in Parliament by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday (February 1).
|ALLOCATIONS OF IMPORTANT MINISTRIES, SECTORS and VULNERABLE SECTIONS
|(In Crores of Rupees)
|Sl. No.
|Name of the Ministry
|BE 2016-2017
|RE 2016-2017
|BE 2017-2018
|1
|Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare
|44485
|48072
|51026
|2
|Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region
|2430
|2524
|2682
|3
|Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation
|14010
|16512
|20011
|4
|Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
|38206
|39688
|48853
|5
|Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation
|5411
|5285
|6406
|6
|Ministry of Human Resource Development
|72394
|73599
|79686
|7
|Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
|3465
|5463
|6482
|8
|Ministry of Minority Affairs
|3827
|3827
|4195
|9
|Ministry of New and Renewable Energy
|5036
|4360
|5473
|10
|Ministry of Railways
|45000
|46155
|55000
|11
|Ministry of Road Transport and Highways
|57976
|52447
|64900
|12
|Ministry of Rural Development
|87765
|97760
|107758
|13
|Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship
|1804
|2173
|3016
|14
|Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
|7350
|7353
|7763
|15
|Ministry of Tribal Affairs
|4827
|4827
|5329
|16
|Ministry of Urban Development
|24523
|32550
|34212
|17
|Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation
|6201
|4756
|6887
|18
|Ministry of Women and Child Development
|17408
|17640
|22095
|ALLOCATION FOR WELFARE OF SC, ST, OTHER VULNERABLE GROUPS, WOMEN, CHILDREN AND NORTH-EASTERN REGION
|Description of the Allocation
|BE2016-2017
|RE 2016-2017
|BE 2017-2018
|I
|Allocation for the welfare of Scheduled Tribes across all ministries
|24005
|25602
|31920
|II
|Allocation for the welfare of Scheduled Castes across all ministries
|38833
|40920
|52393
|III
|Allocation for the Welfare of Other Vulnerable Groups
|1873
|1892
|1976
|IV
|Allocation for North-Eastern Region across all ministries
|29125
|32180
|43245
|V
|Allocation under various schemes for the welfare of women across all ministries
|90770
|96332
|113327
|VI
|Allocation under various schemes for the welfare of Children across all ministries
|65758
|66249
|71305
|Sector Totals
|(In Crores of Rupees)
|Sl No.
|Sectors
|BE 2016-2017
|RE 2016-2017
|BE 2017-2018
|1
|Agriculture and Allied sectors
|48572
|52821
|58663
|2
|Rural Development
|102543
|114947
|128560
|3
|Infrastructure
|348952
|358634
|396135
|3a
|of which Transport
|216268
|216903
|241387
|4
|Social sectors
|168100
|176225
|195473
|4a
|Education and Health
|112138
|114806
|130215
|4b
|Social sectors with welfare orientation
|55962
|61419
|65258
|5
|Employment Generation, Skill and Livelihood
|12141
|14870
|17273
|6
|Scientific Ministries
|33467
|34359
|37435
Source: Expenditure Profile and Expenditure Budget 2017-18
