Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in a televised address to the nation after the latter presented the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2017-18 in the Lok Sabha.

PM Modi said that the finance minister "has presented an 'Uttam' Budget, devoted to strengthening the hands of the poor." He added: "It's a historic Budget coming at a crucial juncture. This Budget will fulfil all aspirations and improve quality of life... This Budget is a strong step towards the country's progress."

He added that the Budget reflects the government's commitment to "eliminate corruption and black money" from the country. "Tax evasion and black money will be curbed. Digital economy has been taken up as a mission," he said.

"The merger of the Railway Budget with the general budget will give an impetus to the transport sector's growth," he added.

The PM also feels that the housing sector "stands to gain immensely" and that the Budget would also "help small businesses to become competitive in the global market."

He further added: "The aim of the government is to double the income of farmers. The Budget is yet again devoted to the well-being of the villages, farmers and the poor." He also said that the Budget lays special emphasis on the welfare of women and children and that the government's "focus has been on the underprivileged, Dalits and raising income of the people. Rural schemes have also received an impetus."

PM Modi said that the middle class families of the country would get relief while jobs will be created and "individual investors will be encouraged."