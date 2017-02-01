1 Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Programme 38500 47499 48000

2 Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna 20075 20936 29043

3 National Rural Drinking Water Mission 5000 6000 6050

4 National Social Assistance Progamme 9500 9500 9500

5 Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna 19000 19000 19000

6 National Education Mission including Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan 28330 28251 29556

7 National Programme of Mid-Day Meal in Schools 9700 9700 10000

8 Integrated Child Development Services 16260 16580 20755

9 National Health Mission 20762 22598 27131

10 Swachh Bharat Mission 11300 12800 16248

11 National Livelihood Mission – Ajeevika 3325 3334 4849

12 Urban Rejuvenation Mission : AMRUT & Smart Cities Mission 7296 9559 9000

13 Green Revolution 12560 10360 13741

14 White Revolution 1138 1312 1634

15 Blue Revolution 247 392 401

16 Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PMKSY) aggregated across three ministries 5767 5189 7377

17 Mission for Empowerment and Protection for Women 907 821 1089

18 Environment, Forestry and Wildlife 850 819 962

19 Employment Generation Programmes other than MGNREGS, including PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana, ATUFS, PM Mudra Yojana, PMEGP and ASPIRE 8133 10682 11640

20 Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana 5500 13240 9000

21 Optical Fibre Cable based network for Defence Services 2710 3210 3000

22 Price Stabilisation Fund for pulses 900 3400 3500

23 Bharatnet 0 6000 10000

24 Metro Projects 10000 15700 18000

25 Recapitalization of Public Sector Banks according to the Indradhanush scheme 25000 25000 10000

26 Integrated Power Development Scheme and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojna 8500 7874 10635

27 Namami Gange- National Ganga Plan 2150 1441 2250

28 Sagarmala 450 406 600