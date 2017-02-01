Here's what Finance Minister Arun Jaitley allocated in Budget 2017 for important schemes.
|ALLOCATION FOR IMPORTANT SCHEMES
|(In Crores of Rupees)
|Sl No.
|Name of scheme
|BE 2016-2017
|RE 2016-2017
|BE 2017-2018
|1
|Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Programme
|38500
|47499
|48000
|2
|Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna
|20075
|20936
|29043
|3
|National Rural Drinking Water Mission
|5000
|6000
|6050
|4
|National Social Assistance Progamme
|9500
|9500
|9500
|5
|Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna
|19000
|19000
|19000
|6
|National Education Mission including Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan
|28330
|28251
|29556
|7
|National Programme of Mid-Day Meal in Schools
|9700
|9700
|10000
|8
|Integrated Child Development Services
|16260
|16580
|20755
|9
|National Health Mission
|20762
|22598
|27131
|10
|Swachh Bharat Mission
|11300
|12800
|16248
|11
|National Livelihood Mission – Ajeevika
|3325
|3334
|4849
|12
|Urban Rejuvenation Mission : AMRUT & Smart Cities Mission
|7296
|9559
|9000
|13
|Green Revolution
|12560
|10360
|13741
|14
|White Revolution
|1138
|1312
|1634
|15
|Blue Revolution
|247
|392
|401
|16
|Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PMKSY) aggregated across three ministries
|5767
|5189
|7377
|17
|Mission for Empowerment and Protection for Women
|907
|821
|1089
|18
|Environment, Forestry and Wildlife
|850
|819
|962
|19
|Employment Generation Programmes other than MGNREGS, including PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana, ATUFS, PM Mudra Yojana, PMEGP and ASPIRE
|8133
|10682
|11640
|20
|Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana
|5500
|13240
|9000
|21
|Optical Fibre Cable based network for Defence Services
|2710
|3210
|3000
|22
|Price Stabilisation Fund for pulses
|900
|3400
|3500
|23
|Bharatnet
|0
|6000
|10000
|24
|Metro Projects
|10000
|15700
|18000
|25
|Recapitalization of Public Sector Banks according to the Indradhanush scheme
|25000
|25000
|10000
|26
|Integrated Power Development Scheme and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojna
|8500
|7874
|10635
|27
|Namami Gange- National Ganga Plan
|2150
|1441
|2250
|28
|Sagarmala
|450
|406
|600
|29
|LPG connection to poor households
|2000
|2500
|2500
Quick Links