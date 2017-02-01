BTOB's Sungjae recently opened up about his friendship with his Goblin co-stars Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook, saying they have kept in touch despite wrapping up filming.

On Tuesday, Sungjae appeared on SBS' Midnight TV Entertainment and revealed that he has a nurturing relationship with the two male leads "I still often talk with Lee Dong Wook and Gong Yoo on the phone," he said, adding that he signed up for the drama without even looking at the script.

Sungjae's role as Yoo Duk Hwa helped him exhibit his talents as an actor, and has increased his popularity among the masses. "When I go to a restaurant I can hear the tables next to me talking about Goblin. I hear them say 'Yook Sungjae is handsome,'" he said.

His co-stars have also been heaping praise on Sungjae, with actor Jo Woon Jin saying watching the youngster act was an enjoyable experience.

"We wouldn't have shined if it wasn't for Yook Sungjae's reactions," said the actor who played Secretary Kim, reported Soompi. "Watching him act has been both very surprising and enjoyable. Every time I saw him act, I'd think to myself, 'Would I have been such a flexible actor at that age?' He has great reactions as an actor, able to come up with great reactions that aren't written into the script."

Jo Woon Jim also expressed hopes of the duo working together again in the future, saying he was disappointed Goblin did not explore much of Secretary Kim and Duk Hwa's backstory. "Near the end of filming, I told him that I hope we get to work together in another drama. I think it would be funny if I played the childish one and he was the mature one next time," he said.