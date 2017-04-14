Mayawati, chief of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), has appointed her brother Anand Kumar as the vice-president of the party on the condition that he will never become an MP, MLA or chief minister.

In December 2016, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had found cash deposits of over Rs 104 crore — Rs 102 crore in demonetised Rs 1,000 notes and the rest in Rs 500 notes — in BSP's bank account, while Rs 1.43 crore were found in the bank account of Kumar with United Bank of India (UBI)'s Karol Bagh branch in New Delhi.

"BJP is misusing the state machinery to malign the name of the BSP party. This is the party's money. Do we throw it away? The money belongs to the party, which has been deposited following due procedures. The entire money is accounted for. There has been no wrongdoing," Mayawati had said.

More details are awaited.