State-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd or BSNL is joining the fierce battle of telecom operators willing to go out of their way to make the best offer for their users. Reliance Jio had waged this so-called "price war" in the Indian telecom industry, which has been dormant for years. As a result of this competition, users are getting unmatched benefits.

Jio has set a new benchmark for mobile operators by offering free voice calls for life. The incumbents are slowly picking up their pace in matching Jio's offer. BSNL is the latest one to make an offer users simply cannot refuse.

BSNL's new plan is a step up from its previous free voice calling plans that were announced recently. The new plan does not limit the free voice calling benefits to just BSNL networks and works for all networks, including Airtel, Vodafone, Idea and Jio as well.

The plan with unlimited local and STD calls to any network, which is valid for six months, also comes with 300MB of data, BSNL chairman and managing director Anupam Srivastava told reporters on Saturday. To activate the free calling and data benefits for a month, prepaid and postpaid subscribers must pay Rs 144, which is a quite reasonable offering.

Although Jio is currently giving 4G data up to 1GB per day and voice calls for free till March 31, BSNL users who do not wish to switch carriers can certainly take advantage of this new offer. This is a worthy attempt by the telecom operator to prevent depreciation of its user base.

BSNL has also been stepping up its game in other ways too. The operator recently launched over 4,000 Wi-Fi hotspots across the country and it plans to multiply this by ten folds next year. The carrier is also in the process of launching classic LTE spectrum across the country.