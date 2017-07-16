Just a couple of months after Reliance launched the JioFiber preview broadband services in select Indian cities, state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) has launched ultra-speed 100G Next Generation Optical Transport Network (NG-OTN) technology-based internet service.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) Communications Manoj Sinha dedicated BSNL's latest offering to the country at a function held in Mumbai on July 15. It has been implemented in three phases with a total outlay of Rs 330 crore.

"BSNL has successfully implemented a major project of NG-OTN technology in 44 cities covering state capitals and major cities. Under this project, total 100 major cities including state capitals shall be covered in phased manner during current financial year," Sinha said.

BSNL, which has been offering a top speed of 24 megabit per second (mbps) for fixed line broadband connection and 100 mbps on FTTH network, will now deliver the service in 1,000 mbps using the new NG-OTN technology.

With this, BSNL will help fast-tracking the Narendra Modi government's Digital India initiatives such as Bharatnet (internet connection to all the 2,50,000 gram panchayats in the country with minimum 100 mbps connectivity speed), SWAN (State Wide Area Network) for government offices (Block level via District/ sub-divisional headquarter) and NKN (National Knowledge Network) for all educational institutes.

Another notable aspect of the new BSNL NG-OTN service is that it has inbuilt sensors to track damage to the optic fibre cables, particularly during natural disaster or road digging; with easy detection faulty connection, it can be repaired and restore the internet service in quick time.

For those unaware, Reliance JioFiber is currently active in six select cities — Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad, Jamnagar, Surat and Vadodara. It has plans to expand the beta trials in more cities in coming days and if all things go as planned, JioFiber will be commercially launched pan India during Diwali.

In the preview offer, Reliance JioFiber users can avail a minimum of 100GB data for download per month at a staggering speed of 100 mbps for Rs 500 for three months.

Watch this space for latest updates on BSNL and telecommunication-related news.