The central government is planning to create a mobile application for the Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF) so that they can express their grievances. Meanwhile, the Border Security Force (BSF) issued orders to strictly ensure that constables do not carry mobile phones while they are on duty.

The BSF has ordered all company commanders on field to make sure that constables on duty do not use or carry mobile phones. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has said that the decision was taken following BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav's video alleging low food quality in camps. However, the BSF has said that the no-mobile phone rule for constables on duty always existed, but was never strictly enforced.

BSF sources told the Indian Express that the decision to enforce the ban on mobile phones while on duty was taken to save the forces from embarrassment in future. "Mobile phones were never allowed on duty, but company commanders overlooked personnel carrying phones as long (period of) duties on the border, (being) away from family, can increase stress levels But the rules will be strictly enforced now," a senior BSF officer said.

Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi is holding consultations to create a mobile application catering to the 7.2 lakh CAPF constables, officials told the Indian Express. The National Informatics Centre (NIC) came up with this project of developing the app, which will be available to the constables for download, officials added.

However, officials from the MHA clarified that if the no-cell phone rule was enforced by the paramilitary forces, then the personnel would have to air their grievances when they are off duty which could prove to be a "setback" since they wouldn't be able to take photos or videos as evidence to present before the concerned authorities. The mobile app will also have features that will ensure confidentiality.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh has reportedly set a three month deadline for the completion of the project. Mobile numbers of each personnel is also being collected. "This app will have filters so that after examining the complaint at the ministry it can be directed to the officer concerned... We don't want every personnel with a grievance to take to the social media. Given the impact it generates, it can cause serious disciplinary issues in the force," an official told the daily, adding that the BSF has to make sure that internal grievance redressal mechanism functions properly.

Director General of BSF KK Sharma has sent a questionnaire consisting of 15 questions and also a guideline on redressal of grievances to all the company commanders who have been asked to point out gaps and other problems in the current grievance redressal system. The letter also asks them to explain why the constable had to resort to social media to air his grievances. Senior officers have also been asked to make sure that the personnel gradually shift to cashless procurement of ration within three months in a bid to curb corruption in procurement, the daily reported.

Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat had said, a couple of days ago, that jawans taking to social media to air grievances would be punished because their act affects the morale of the personnel who are guarding the borders of the country. He had said that the jawans would be violating rules by resorting to social media.

"If any jawan has any grievance, he has been provided with the proper forum to resolve his issue and maintain a balance. If you are not satisfied with the action, then you can contact me directly. It (airing of grievances on social media) has (negative) impact on the brave jawans who are serving the country along the border," Gen Rawat said.