Hero MotoCorp has added the Pleasure scooter in its BS-IV line-up after updating the Maestro Edge and Duet scooters in India. The new Pleasure with BS-IV engine has been priced at Rs 53,800 (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

While the changes in the new Hero Pleasure are limited to the addition of BS-IV and the AHO (Automatic Headlamp On), the scooter now gets dual-tone shades along with monotone colour schemes. The scooter with new body graphics available in six colours - Pearl White, Matte Grey, Bold Black and Fiery Red, Matte Grey with Red, Matte Grey with White and Matte Grey with Yellow.

The new Pleasure comes powered by the same 102cc, single-cylinder air-cooled engine that can churn out 6.9bhp of power and 8.1Nm of torque, mated to a CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission. The engine is now BS-IV compliant. The scooter claims to deliver a fuel efficiency of 63kmpl.

From April 1, automakers in India are not allowed to sell only BS-IV compliant vehicles. Many car and two-wheelers makers have already updated their models to the BS-IV standard and some of them are currently offering massive discounts on the BS-III models to clear their inventories.

Hero Pleasure is 1,750mm in length, 705mm in width, 1,115mm in height and has wheelbase of 1,240mm. It competes against the Honda Activa-i, Suzuki Let's and the TVS Scooty Zest.

Key Features Always Headlamp On (AHO)Body GraphicsMobile Charging Socket Side-Stand Indicator Boot Light in Luggage Box

Engine

Type Air-cooled, 4-stroke Single Cylinder OHC Displacement 102cc Max. Power 6.9 BHP@ 7000 Revolutions Per Minute (RPM) Max. Torque 8.1 Nm @ 5000 Revolutions Per Minute (RPM) Max. Speed 77 km/h

Dimesions