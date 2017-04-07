UM Lohia Two Wheelers Pvt. Ltd, the Indian subsidiary of American motorcycle maker UM Motorcycles has launched BS-IV compliant variants of its cruiser motorcycles. The updated model has been named as the Renegade Commando EFI and Renegade Sports S EFI.

As the name suggest, the highlight of the new versions is the fuel injection engines. UM claims the powertrain will offer higher and consistent power compared to earlier variants. Fuel injection atomises the fuel through a small nozzle under high pressure. The system ensures smoother and more consistent and quick throttle response, hassle-free cold starting and easier adjustment to the ambient temperatures.

Aside the addition of FI and update to the engine, there is no changes on the design and power figures of the motorcycles. Both Renegade Commando and Sport S are powered by a 280cc single-cylinder water-cooled engine that develops 25bhp of power at 8,500rpm and 21.8Nm of torque at 7,000rpm, mated to six-speed transmission. The Renegade Commando costs Rs 1.64 lakh, while Renegade Sports S comes with a price tag of Rs 1.57 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

"Following the implementation of BS-IV pollution norms in India, both Renegade Commando EFI and Renegade Sports S EFI fully comply with stringent pollution norms. Our bikes will now come equipped with fuel injection engines that shall produce extra power," said Rajeev Mishra, CEO, UM Lohia Two Wheelers.

The Miami-based motorcycle maker had kick-started its India operations at the Auto Expo 2016 in association with Lohia Auto. So far, this JV has invested Rs 100 crore in India for business expansion. The alliance is currently manufacturing bikes at Lohia Auto's Kashipur facility in Uttarakhand. The plant has a production capacity of up to 50,000 per annum.