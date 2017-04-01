From April 1, automakers in India will be allowed to sell only BS-IV compliant vehicles. The BS (Bharat Stage) standards are based on European regulations and was first introduced in 2000. BS-IV for 13 metro cities was introduced in April 2010. However, it took seven years to implement it nationwide across the vehicle segments. Many car and two-wheelers makers have already updated their models to the BS-IV standard and some of them are currently offering massive discounts on the BS-III models to clear their inventories. Here, we list all the scooters in India that have been updated to BS-IV standard.

Honda Activa 125

The Activa 125 has been updated with BS-IV compliant engine along with the feature Auto Headlamp On (AHO). Honda Activa 125 is now also offered in a new Mat Crust Metallic colour besides the four existing colour options.

Honda Activa 4G

While the new Activa 4G continues to be powered by a 109cc air-cooled four-stroke engine that can churn out 8bhp at 7500rpm and 8.83Nm of torque at 5500rpm, it is now BS-IV compliant. The new Activa engine comes mated to an automatic CVT gearbox and features Automatic Headlamp On (AHO) function.

Suzuki Let's

Let's draws power from BS-IV compliant 112.8cc four stroke, DOHC, two-valve engine, which can dish out 8.4hp at 7,500rpm and 8Nm of torque at 6,500rpm with CVT (continuously variable transmission) gearbox. Let's comes with Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP) technology.

Honda Aviator

Aviator, the 110cc scooter of Honda gets updated BS-IV engine. It continues to be powered by a 109.19cc engine, which can churn out 8bhp at 7,000rpm and a peak torque of 8.94Nm at 5,500rpm and comes paired to a CVT gearbox. The other change is the addition of the Automatic Headlamp On (AHO) feature.

Honda Dio

The new Dio continues to be powered by the same 109.20 cc engine that produces 8bhp at 7,000rpm and 8.91Nm of torque at 5,500rpm. The engine is now upgraded to BS-IV. Honda Dio is now available in two new colours — Pear Sport Yellow and Vibrant Orange, in addition to the existing colour line-up — Sports Red, Matte Axis Grey Metallic and Candy Jazzy Blue.

TVS Wego

TVS Wego has been priced at Rs 50,434 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It comes powered by a 110cc, four-stroke, single-cylinder and air-cooled engine, which is tuned to pump in a power of 8bhp at 7500 rpm and 8 Nm of torque. The engine is now BS-IV compliant. The Wego is now available in a total of 10 colour options -- Metallic Orange, T-Grey shades (new shades), Dual tone White, Red, Blue, Sporty White, Volcano red, Mercury Grey, Midnight Black and Deep Sky Blue.

TVS Jupiter

The best selling scooter of TVS in its refreshed version comes without revision in price. The scooter is priced at Rs 49,666, ex-showroom Delhi. In addition to the BS-IV complaint engine, the new Jupiter comes with Auto Headlamp On (AHO) and Sync Braking System (SBS). There are also two new colour options --Jade Green and Mystic Gold.

It now features Always Headlamp On (AHO) and comes powered by BS-IV engine. The engine can churn out 8bhp at 7500rpm and 8.7Nm at 5500rpm.

Hero Duet

Hero Duet gets BS-IV 110.9cc engine that can make 8bhp at 7500rpm and 8.7Nm at 5500rpm.

Yamaha Fascino

Yamaha Fascino gets BS IV upgraded engine with AHO feature. The Fascino range has also been introduced in refreshing colours. Powering the Fascino is a 113 cc, air cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2 valve engine based on the Blue Core Engine Development.