- Play Reporter attacked by man in Friday the 13th mask during live broadcast
- Play Protesters call for Jeff Sessions to resign for lying under oath about contacting Russia
-
- Play IBTimes UK plays 1-2-Switch on Nintendo Switch
- Play The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild trailer
- Play Adele attacked by mosquito swarm at Brisbane concert
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play Pope Francis celebrates mass on his 80th birthday
Brussels airport falls silent on first anniversary of Belgium attack
A memorial service and a minutes silence were observed at Zaventem airport in Brussels on 22 March, to mark a year since a twin bomb attack killed 16 people. The March 22 bloodshed in Brussels hit Zaventem airport and a metro train, killing 32 people in total. This was just four months after bombings and shootings in Paris that killed 130 people.
Most popular