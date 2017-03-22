Brussels airport falls silent on first anniversary of Belgium attack

  • March 22, 2017 16:28 IST
    By Reuters
A memorial service and a minutes silence were observed at Zaventem airport in Brussels on 22 March, to mark a year since a twin bomb attack killed 16 people. The March 22 bloodshed in Brussels hit Zaventem airport and a metro train, killing 32 people in total. This was just four months after bombings and shootings in Paris that killed 130 people.
