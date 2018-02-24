Model-turned-actress Bruna Abdullah, known for sharing her raunchy photos online, has once again raised the temperature on social media after she posted her topless photo on Instagram.

On Friday, the actress shared a black and white photo of her on Instagram that showed her posing topless. The photo taken by ace photographer Rahul Jhangiani shows her wearing just denim shorts and covering her assets with hands.

"Feeling Empowered through the lens of the one and the only @rahuljhangiani," she captioned the image.

Bruna has shared several of her raunchy photos on her social media handle with fans complimenting her and this time was also no different. The photo went viral on Instagram with her fans praising her posting a "sexy shot".

"You keep stealing my heart and my breath away @Bruna please be my girl," user sunil.k.rajput.5 said.

"So hot and so sexy. God bless you dear. Love you so much sweetheart my dream girl," user shwetank_tyagi commented.

"Awesome and gorgeous look WOW Fantabolous amazing fabulous cheerful," user y2k_king84 commented.

"Omg extra hot outstanding lovely pure perfection," user imrankhan874 said.

While Bruna has been praised for her topless photo, there are several other Bollywood actresses who have been slut-shamed for sharing raunchy photos. Recently, Ameesha Patel was slut-shamed for posting hot bikini photos on Instagram. However, the actress gave a befitting reply to haters and further shared sexy photos.

Last year, Esha Gupta had raised the temperature by sharing some sexy photos. The Baadshaho actress flaunted her curves in bikini and lingerie in her topless photos. She also faced criticism for sharing bold pictures.