- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
- Play China warns Donald Trump to respect one China principle
- Play Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies aged 99
- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
Bruce Springsteen says he is part of the new resistance against Donald Trump
Musical icon Bruce Springsteen has spoken out against new US president Donald Trump, saying he and his group, the E Street Band, are part of the new resistance. The 67-year-old also voiced his support for the millions of people that took part in the Womens March on 21 January across the world. Trump is known to be a fan of the Born in the USA singer, and even booked a Springsteen tribute act, the B Street Band, to play at an inaugural concert. They pulled out of the event at the last minute, however, out of the respect for Springsteen.
Most popular