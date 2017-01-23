Bruce Springsteen says he is part of the new resistance against Donald Trump

Musical icon Bruce Springsteen has spoken out against new US president Donald Trump, saying he and his group, the E Street Band, are part of the new resistance. The 67-year-old also voiced his support for the millions of people that took part in the Womens March on 21 January across the world. Trump is known to be a fan of the Born in the USA singer, and even booked a Springsteen tribute act, the B Street Band, to play at an inaugural concert. They pulled out of the event at the last minute, however, out of the respect for Springsteen.