Britney Spears is the latest celebrity to go topless on Instagram. On Sunday, the pop singer posted a sexy picture of hers on the photo-sharing app that shows her looking seductively into the camera. She is topless, but has covered her breasts with one hand.

Also read: The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 9 episode 14: Kandi Burruss opens up about her lesbian affair with Porsha Williams

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Feb 19, 2017 at 1:53pm PST

The only accessory Spears has on is a layered necklace and her hair is let loose around her. She completed the look with smoky eyes.

Her sexy snap comes just a day after Lifetime premiered their biopic film, Britney Ever After. Back in August last year, Spears' representative told Daily Mail that the singer will not be supporting the movie. She "will not be contributing in any way, shape or form to the Lifetime biopic nor does it have her blessing," the rep said at the time.

The movie has received largely negative reviews from Spears fans who have called out the movie for painting Spears as helpless and sometimes incompetent. Check out some of the comments below:

omg me & the gays are watching #BritneyEverAfter & i am GASPING, this ain't right y'all, she does NOT deserve THIS!! — Tyler Oakley (@tyleroakley) February 19, 2017

mess #BritneyEverAfter was so bad that Twitter suspended the actress that played Britney's account pic.twitter.com/wch9W6xPWE — ‏ㅤ (@britneyvibes) February 19, 2017