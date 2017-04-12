Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake, who were known as the power couple of Hollywood in the late 1990s and early 2000s, have apparently joined hands again for a new musical project, and their fans have gathered the evidence to prove it!

Speculation about a collaboration between the Baby One More Time singer and her former lover started doing the rounds after the pop princess hinted at a team-up while interacting with her followers, last year.

When one of her followers asked the 35-year-old popstar to name a fellow artist she would like to collaborate with in the future, she revealed that it would be great to work with the 36-year-old Can't Stop the Feeling! singer.

"Aerosmith [frontman Steven Tyler] seems really good and bright. He's a genius, I think. He's very rock 'n' roll. He sings from his soul. Gwen Stefani, I think she's great. Justin Timberlake is very good," Spears said during her appearance in interactive show Most Requested Live With Romeo last August.

A month later, The All-New Mickey Mouse Club actor also responded positively to speculation related to a collaboration between him and his former lover. "She did? Sure! Absolutely, absolutely. I'm accessible, give us a call!" he told E!Online during the Toronto International Film Festival.

Eagle-eyed fans of Timberlake and Spears even noticed that several photos of the former couple popped up on the record producer's social media page few hours before he was spotted at the recording studio with fellow artists Chad Hugo, Pharrell Williams and Chad.

More evidence put forward by followers of Spears and JT stated that the JT's mother Lynn Harless has started following Spears' family members on Instagram.

However, Spears and Timberlake are yet to respond to the buzz about a new song by the two.