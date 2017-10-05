British writer Kazuo Ishiguro won the 2017 Nobel Prize for Literature on Thursday.

The Swedish Academy praised the writer by calling him a writer "who, in novels of great emotional force, has uncovered the abyss beneath our illusory sense of connection with the world".

Ishiguro has written a total of eight books, which have been translated into more than 40 languages worldwide.

His famous works include The Remains of the Day and Never Let Me Go, both these novels were adapted into highly acclaimed films.

The Academy also said that Ishiguro's writing is "marked by a carefully restrained mode of expression, independent of whatever events are taking place".

"It's a magnificent honour, mainly because it means that I'm in the footsteps of the greatest authors that have lived, so that's a terrific commendation," Ishiguro told BBC.

BREAKING NEWS The 2017 #NobelPrize in Literature is awarded to the English author Kazuo Ishiguro pic.twitter.com/j9kYaeMZH6 — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 5, 2017

He was made an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire in 1995.

Ishiguro was born in Nagasaki, Japan, in 1954, he moved to England with his family when his father was offered a post as an oceanographer in Surrey

He also won the Booker Prize in 1989 for The Remains of the Day.

The British writer read English and philosophy at the University of Kent and studied an MA in creative writing at the University of East Anglia.

Sara Danius on Kazuo Ishiguro’s style: mix Jane Austen and Franz Kafka - and “add a little bit of Marcel Proust into the mix.” #NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/O3vbJOYF5B — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 5, 2017

The Literature Nobel last year was awarded to singer-songwriter Bob Dylan and stirred quite a controversy over the academy's selection.