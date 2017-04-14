A British woman has been stabbed to death in a train in Jerusalem. The attacker is said to be a 57-year-old Palestinian with mental health problems. Local reports say the victim was a 23-year-old student. The attacker was arrested at the scene. Two other people suffered minor injuries.
British woman stabbed and killed in Jerusalem on train
- April 14, 2017 19:16 IST
