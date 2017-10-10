Neck Deep were forced to call off their show in Nottinghams Rock City on Oct. 9 after a series of altercations between fans, security and the band themselves. Social media users accused security at the gig of being heavy handed with the crowd, and the band themselves issued a statement apologizing for the cancellation, and stating that violence is never the answer.
British rock band Neck Deep cancel show mid-set after altercation with security
Neck Deep were forced to call off their show in Nottinghams Rock City on Oct. 9 after a series of altercations between fans, security and the band themselves. Social media users accused security at the gig of being heavy handed with the crowd, and the band themselves issued a statement apologizing for the cancellation, and stating that violence is never the answer.
- October 10, 2017 18:51 IST
