Renowned British painter Howard Hodgkin breathed his last on Thursday at the age of 84. The Tate group of galleries announced on Twitter that the painter has died "peacefully in hospital in London."

Also read: Songwriter Tommy Page found dead of apparent suicide; New Kids On The Block members mourn his death

Paying tribute to the great artist, Tate director Sir Nicholas Serota stated: "Howard Hodgkin was one of the great artists and colourists of his generation.

"His sensuous and intense paintings were infused with his love and understanding of the late 19th-century French painting, especially Degas, Vuillard and Bonnard, and by his feeling for the heat and colours of India, which he visited on many occasions."

The artist was awarded knighthood in 1992 and won the Turner Prize in 1985.

While he will be remembered as one of the great artists of the century, the artist once said that he never would recommend the profession to anybody. "It's a very lonely occupation being a painter," he said.

"How long I paint for each day varies, because I don't have many ideas, and often when I have them, they suddenly vanish."

On his demise, his followers mourned his death on Facebook and Twitter. Here are some of the reactions.

RIP Howard Hodgkin - he stands as an inspiration to many an artist working in the abstract from the Indian landscape, myself included. https://t.co/6CqiFbrKTf — SharmisthaRayStudio (@sraystudio) March 10, 2017

I bought this lithograph - Composition with Red (Arch) - by #HowardHodgkin with the first money I earned from teaching. Brings me joy. RIP pic.twitter.com/RkcTM09oah — Matthew Weait (@ProfWetpaint) March 10, 2017