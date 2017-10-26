A British adventurer, who was reportedly inspired by the movie Up, strapped himself to a chair with 100 helium balloons and took flight over South Africa this week. He is part of The Adventurists, a group which said its mission is fighting to make the world less boring.It was a fairly indescribable feeling, wafting across Africa on a cheap camping chair dangling from a load of balloons, said Tom Morgan, 38.
British man flies over South Africa using only a chair tied to helium balloons
- October 26, 2017 11:17 IST
