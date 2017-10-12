The British jihadist Sally Jones, who was dubbed the White Widow, has reportedly been killed in a drone strike in Syria. It was reported that CIA had told the British Government in June that a US Predator strike close to the Syrian border with Iraq had killed Jones and her 12-year-old son Jojo.
British Isis recruiter Sally Jones nicknamed White Widow killed by US drone strike
- October 12, 2017 18:49 IST
