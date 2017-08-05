British boxer Amir Khan seems to have taken the idiom "washing dirty laundry in public" to new heights. The boxer announced that he and wife Faryal Makhdoom Khan had decided to split on Twitter and wished her the best.

While that seemed pretty decent and something a lot of people do, the next few tweets seemed to open a can of worms and it just went from bad to worse. Khan said that Makhdoom has moved on pretty quick and accused her of cheating on him with fellow boxer Anthony Joshua.

"Faryal moved on quick. Always mentioned to me how much she wanted to be with another guy, from all people another boxer," Khan tweeted and also tagged Joshua on the post. If that wasn't enough, he even posted a screengrab of what he hinted was Makhdoom and Joshua's conversation.

Khan didn't stop there. He then went on a rant about how he had given up his friends and family for Makhdoom, who turned out to be just another "golddigger."

"Lol moved up in the weight classes lol. Trust me I ain't the jealous type. No need to send me pictures of the men your talking to #disgusted," he posted. "Left my family and friends for this Faryal. I'm not hurt but another fighter. I'm making it public. You getting the divorce #Golddigger."

He finally concluded: "Mans like Joshua can have my left overs!" Well, that's quite some burn.

Just when many believed that Khan's twitter account had been hacked, he clarified that it was all the truth. "Everything you saw on social media it is real. Me and Faryal have decided to move on and walk away. Nothing has been hacked," he wrote on Snapchat. "We have to move forward it's not healthy for any of us. I wish her all the best in the future.Don't want you guys to worry...What's done is done, it's all true."

However, Khan wasn't the only one tweeting of the cheating and divorce saga. Makhdoom too got onboard and posted a series of tweets accusing Khan of lying and cheating. "After all these years. I've always defending a cheat, always stuck around for him, always had his back. And I'm called a gold digger?" she wrote.

"I'm not the one who's been in the papers every month with my pants down. Cheater!" "Accusing other boxers just because your boxing career is finished. Man up amir."

While she seemed furious over Khan's public meltdown, Makhdoom later deleted all these tweets. She later fumed on Snapchat and said that she is shocked that Khan would say such things about her and that she is sure someone has influenced the. It is a known fact that Makhdoom did not really get along with Khan's family and even now she hopes it was not his family influencing him again.

After Khan and Makhdoom went all quiet, Joshua found a stunning way to say that he wasn't behind the split. Adding a hint f humour to the fiasco, Joshua posted a video of Shaggy's hit song "It wasn't me" and followed it up with a post that read: "Bantz aside, I hope you guys can resolve your situation or this is a hack as we have never even met! Plus I like my women BBW #ItWasntMe."

Khan and Makhdoom tied the knot on May 31, 2013 in New York City. Their daughter Lamaisah was born on May 23, 2014. Makhdoom has time and again said that she doesn't have a good equation with her in-laws and has even accused them of bullying her "physically and mentally" and criticising her for "baring her skin."

"I never felt I could do anything right. I was bullied physically and mentally,' she told the Sun in 2015. "One day I said, 'Enough of this s***, I'm going to speak up.'" His parents had then accused her of lying.

Mans like Joshua can have my left overs! — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) August 4, 2017

Left my family and friends for this Faryal. I'm not hurt but another fighter. I'm making it public. You getting the divorce #Golddigger — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) August 4, 2017

Faryal moved on quick. Always mentioned to me how much she wanted to be with another guy, from all people another boxer ? @anthonyfjoshua pic.twitter.com/1GBAQnvzMC — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) August 4, 2017