British and Irish Lions players Dan Biggar and CJ Stander said on June 21 they believe their side is building in confidence after cruising to a 34-6 win over the Waikato Chiefs in their sixth tour match. Gatlands side now head into the three-test series against New Zealand which starts at Eden Park in Auckland on June 24 riding some momentum.
British and Irish Lions switching focus to All Blacks after clinical victory over Waikato Chiefs
- June 21, 2017 16:29 IST
