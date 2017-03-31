- Play Here are nine ways climate change is destroying the planet
- Play Shadow Defence Secretary Nia Griffith urges Theresa May to get down to work
-
- Play Anti-Brexit protesters gather outside parliament to sing EU anthem
- Play Brexit day: Prime Minister Theresa May tells parliament that Article 50 has been triggered
- Play Drone footage supposedly shows Isis fighter using child as human shield
- Play Samsung Galaxy S8: Top 8 trump card features that make Galaxy S7 heir superior to Apple iPhone 7 series
- Play ‘We miss you already’: EU’s Donald Tusk accepts Brexit notice
Britains oldest transgender woman Ruth Rose tells her story
83-year-old Ruth Rose spoke with IBTimes UK about her experiences of being trans over the decades, after of the Transgender Day of Visibility on 31 March.
Most popular