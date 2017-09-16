Britain lifted its national security threat level to critical from severe on Friday (September 15), meaning an attack is expected, after a bomb on a London commuter train injured 29 people.Prime Minister Theresa May said in a televised statement that armed police and members of the military would be seen on the streets in the coming days.
Britain raises security threat level to critical
- September 16, 2017 11:42 IST
