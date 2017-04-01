- Play Kerala box office: Mammootty's The Great Father beats Mohanlal's Pulimurugan opening day collection
- Play Watch awkward moment Bastian Schweinsteiger is asked about Chicago Fires World Cup chances
-
- Play Here are nine ways climate change is destroying the planet
- Play Arsene Wenger coy about his future at Arsenal
- Play Samsung Galaxy S8: Online reaction
- Play A-list insider: George Michael is finally buried and will the new Doctor Who be a woman?
- Play Samsung Galaxy S8: Top 8 trump card features that make Galaxy S7 heir superior to Apple iPhone 7 series
Britain First and EDL protest in London with heavy police presence
Fewer than 200 demonstrators attended a far-right “March Against Terrorism” in Central London. Britain First and the EDL sought to capitalise on the recent terror attack in Westminster.A large number of protesters joined a counter demonstration organised by Unite Against Fascism. A heavy police presence attempted to keep the different groups separate. Several protesters against the march were arrested in clashes with police.
Most popular