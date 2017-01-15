The Brit Awards 2017 nominations have been announced and the list includes late legends David Bowie and Leonard Cohen- both up for the International male solo artist, posthumously. The 45-year-old transgender singer Anohni has been nominated for Best British Female solo artist. Previously, she was nominated for Best British Male in 2006 when she was a man called Antony Hegarty.

Also read: Bafta nominations 2017: 10 Highlights from this year's nominations; check the complete list

Skepta and Little Mix lead the list with three nominations each. Knowles sisters Beyonce and Solange will compete in the best International Female category while The Weeknd and Drake have been nominated for the Best International Male Solo artist. Meanwhile, the nomination list posed a conflict of interest for One Direction fans as former 1D star Zayn Malik and One Direction band will go head to head for best British artist video of the year.

Canadian singer Michael Bublé will host the award ceremony. The 1975, Little Mix, and Emeli Sandé will perform.

The Brit Awards will be held at the O2 Arena in London on February 22.

Check out the complete list of nominees below:

British male solo artist

David Bowie

Craig David

Kano

Michael Kiwanuka

Skepta

British female solo artist

Anohni

Ellie Goulding

Lianne La Havas

Nao

Emeli Sande

British group

The 1975

Bastillle

Biffy Clyro

Little Mix

Radiohead

British breakthrough act

Anne-Marie

Blossoms

Rag 'N' Bone Man

Skepta

Stormzy

Critics' choice

Rag 'N' Bone Man - winner

Anne-Marie

Dua Lipa

British single

James Arthur - Say You Won't Let Go

Clean Bandit - Rockabye

Coldplay - Hymn For The Weekend

Jonas Blue ft Dakota - Fast Car

Calvin Harris ft Rihanna - This Is What You Came For

Little Mix - Shout Out To My Ex

Callum Scott - Dancing On My Own

Tinie Tempah ft Zara Larsson - Girls Like

Alan Walker - Faded

Zayn - Pillowtalk

British album of the year

The 1975 - I Like It When You Sleep...

David Bowie - Blackstar

Kano - Made In The Manor

Michael Kiwanuka - Love and Hate

Skepta - Konnichiwa

British artist video of the year

Adele - Send My Love (To Your New Lover)

James Arthur - Say You Won't Let Go

Clean Bandit - Rockabye

Jonas Blue ft Dakota - Fast Car

Coldplay - Hymn For The Weekend

Calvin Harris ft Rihanna - This Is What You Came For

Little Mix - Hair

One Direction - History

Tinie Tempah ft Zara Larsson - Girls Like

Zayn - Pillowtalk

International male solo artist

Bon Iver

Leonard Cohen

Drake

Bruno Mars

The Weeknd

International female solo artist

Beyonce

Christine and the Queens

Rihanna

Sia

Solange

International group