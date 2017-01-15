The Brit Awards 2017 nominations have been announced and the list includes late legends David Bowie and Leonard Cohen- both up for the International male solo artist, posthumously. The 45-year-old transgender singer Anohni has been nominated for Best British Female solo artist. Previously, she was nominated for Best British Male in 2006 when she was a man called Antony Hegarty.
Skepta and Little Mix lead the list with three nominations each. Knowles sisters Beyonce and Solange will compete in the best International Female category while The Weeknd and Drake have been nominated for the Best International Male Solo artist. Meanwhile, the nomination list posed a conflict of interest for One Direction fans as former 1D star Zayn Malik and One Direction band will go head to head for best British artist video of the year.
Canadian singer Michael Bublé will host the award ceremony. The 1975, Little Mix, and Emeli Sandé will perform.
The Brit Awards will be held at the O2 Arena in London on February 22.
Check out the complete list of nominees below:
British male solo artist
- David Bowie
- Craig David
- Kano
- Michael Kiwanuka
- Skepta
British female solo artist
- Anohni
- Ellie Goulding
- Lianne La Havas
- Nao
- Emeli Sande
British group
- The 1975
- Bastillle
- Biffy Clyro
- Little Mix
- Radiohead
British breakthrough act
- Anne-Marie
- Blossoms
- Rag 'N' Bone Man
- Skepta
- Stormzy
Critics' choice
- Rag 'N' Bone Man - winner
- Anne-Marie
- Dua Lipa
British single
- James Arthur - Say You Won't Let Go
- Clean Bandit - Rockabye
- Coldplay - Hymn For The Weekend
- Jonas Blue ft Dakota - Fast Car
- Calvin Harris ft Rihanna - This Is What You Came For
- Little Mix - Shout Out To My Ex
- Callum Scott - Dancing On My Own
- Tinie Tempah ft Zara Larsson - Girls Like
- Alan Walker - Faded
- Zayn - Pillowtalk
British album of the year
- The 1975 - I Like It When You Sleep...
- David Bowie - Blackstar
- Kano - Made In The Manor
- Michael Kiwanuka - Love and Hate
- Skepta - Konnichiwa
British artist video of the year
- Adele - Send My Love (To Your New Lover)
- James Arthur - Say You Won't Let Go
- Clean Bandit - Rockabye
- Jonas Blue ft Dakota - Fast Car
- Coldplay - Hymn For The Weekend
- Calvin Harris ft Rihanna - This Is What You Came For
- Little Mix - Hair
- One Direction - History
- Tinie Tempah ft Zara Larsson - Girls Like
- Zayn - Pillowtalk
International male solo artist
- Bon Iver
- Leonard Cohen
- Drake
- Bruno Mars
- The Weeknd
International female solo artist
- Beyonce
- Christine and the Queens
- Rihanna
- Sia
- Solange
International group
- A Tribe Called Quest
- Drake and Future
- Kings of Leon
- Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds
- Twenty-One Pilots