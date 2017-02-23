Michelle Keegan, Holly Hagan, Dua Lipa, Abbey Clancy, Ellie Goulding and Katy Perry were among the best-dressed celebrities at the BRIT Awards 2017, which was held on Wednesday night at The O2 Arena in London.

Also Read: Brit Awards 2017 winners list



The Brit Awards 2017 best-dressed celebrities list is lead by Michelle, who looked stunning in her in blue jumpsuit alongside her husband Mark Wright. Britain's next Top Model host, Abbey Clancy, also turned heads when she walked down the red carpets wearing the monochrome mini dress and showed off her toned legs.

Britain's Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon, singer Katy Perry, TV star Holly Hagan and singer Dua Lipa also stopped the red carpet traffic when they showed serious glamour at the musical extravaganza.

Take a look the Brit Awards 2017 best-dressed celebrities' photos below: